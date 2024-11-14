New York nursing home operator accused of neglect settles with state for $45M

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that operators of four nursing homes in New York will pay $45 million to settle claims that they neglected and mistreated residents. James filed a civil lawsuit last year that accused the owners and operators of Centers Health Care of using Medicaid and Medicare funds to enrich themselves, their relatives and associates instead of using funds for resident care. Under the settlement announced Thursday, Centers and its owners will direct $35 million for improved resident care and staffing. Centers said it was pleased to resolve the litigation, “which dismisses all allegations of wrongdoing.”

