South Carolina to take a break from executions for the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has decided the state should take a break from executions for the holidays. Justices issued an order on Thursday saying they would wait to sign the next death warrant until at least Jan. 3. Two inmates have been executed since South Carolina restarted its death chamber this year after an unintended 13-year break. Four others who are out of appeals and facing a schedule suggested by the Supreme Court of an execution every five weeks asked the justices for a break during the holidays. Their lawyers said that having six executions so quickly would take a substantial toll on the inmates and the attorneys themselves, especially around the holidays.

