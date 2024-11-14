Tech consultant spars with the prosecutor over details of the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A tech consultant charged with murder in Cash App founder Bob Lee’s stabbing death has sparred with the lead prosecutor at trial. Nima Momeni repeatedly interrupted questions asked of him with questions of his own Thursday. The judge told him several times to stay on track and provide responsive answers. Momeni says the popular entrepreneur suddenly pulled a knife on him after he cracked a “bad joke.” Prosecutors say Momeni planned the April 4, 2023, stabbing attack on Lee. They say he was upset with Lee over an assault on his younger sister. Lee’s family called his testimony nonsensical. Momeni faces 26 years to life if convicted.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.