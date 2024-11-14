Wisconsin agency issues first round of permits for Enbridge Line 5 reroute around reservation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued the first round of permits allowing Enbridge to reroute an aging pipeline around a tribal reservation. About 12 miles (19 kilometers) of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline runs through the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s reservation. The tribe sued the energy company in 2019 to force it to remove the pipeline from the reservation, arguing the line is prone to a catastrophic spill. Enbridge has proposed a 41-mile (66-kilometer) reroute around the reservation. DNR officials announced Thursday that they have issued the company construction permits. Enbridge still needs discharge permits from the DNR as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

