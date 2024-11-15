Man and four teenagers convicted of murdering two boys in mistaken identity case

LONDON (AP) — Four teenagers and a man in his 40s were convicted on Friday by a court in England of the murders of two boys in a case of mistaken identity. Mason Rist, aged 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were chased down and attacked by four youths as they went to get pizza in Bristol, southwest England. Prosecutors said the attackers wrongly believed the two victims had earlier thrown bricks at a house in a neighboring district. The pair were attacked with machetes, a bat and a sword and later died in hospital.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.