Man pleads guilty to stealing millions from major Detroit nonprofit

DETROIT (AP) — A man accused of stealing $44 million from a Detroit nonprofit group has pleaded guilty to financial crimes. William Smith’s fraud stunned the organization and forced some delays in a major riverfront project. For years, he controlled the money at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, which is transforming the shore along the Detroit River into recreation space. Investigators say Smith, the chief financial officer, routinely used money from the Riverfront Conservancy for travel, hotels, limousines, clothing and more. He could be sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.

