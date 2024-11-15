South African government seeks experts’ help to bring illegal miners to the surface

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African government says it has put together a team including mine rescue experts to come up with a plan to bring to surface illegal miners who remain under a disused gold mine. The move signaled the government was taking a more conciliatory approach compared to earlier this week. The government previously said it wouldn’t send help to the miners under the disused Stilfontein gold mine in the North West province. Officials have closed entrances to the mineshaft used to bring them food, water and other basic necessities as part of a government strategy to force them to return to the surface and be arrested. Police minister Senzo Mchunu said that the government wanted to save the lives of the miners even though they were committing a crime.

