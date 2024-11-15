US steps up campaign to transform Kenya-led force in Haiti to a UN peacekeeping force

UNITED NATiONS (AP) — The United States has stepped up its campaign to transform the Kenya-led multinational force in Haiti into a U.N. peacekeeping force, spurred by escalating gang violence that shut all air traffic to the capital Port-au-Prince this week. The U.S. proposed a U.N. peacekeeping mission in early September as one way to secure regular funding for the U.N.-backed multinational force trying to help Haiti’s national force control the gangs which faces a serious funding crisis. This week, the United States tried to get all 15 members of the U.N. Security Council to sign off on a draft resolution that would start the wheels rolling to transform the Kenya-led force.

