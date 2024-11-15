Virgin Mary statue, a symbol of resilience, returns to Notre Dame Cathedral 5 years after fire

PARIS (AP) — A medieval statue of the Virgin Mary and Child, known as the “Virgin of Paris,” has returned to Notre Dame cathedral, five years after surviving the devastating fire of 2019. A torchlit procession drew thousands of Parisians Friday as Archbishop Laurent Ulrich blessed the intact 14th-century sculpture, now a symbol of resilience. The event culminated a nine-day vigil and marked a major milestone in the cathedral’s restoration. The statue will return to its 1855 placement ahead of the cathedral’s grand reopening in December.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.