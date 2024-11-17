A woman who was injured in a deadly roof collapse in Serbia has died, bringing death toll to 15

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A young woman who was injured in a deadly roof collapse in Serbia this month has died, bringing the death toll to 15. The concrete outer roof on a railway station building in the northern city of Novi Sad suddenly fell on Nov. 1, crashing on the people sitting or standing below. Initially 14 people died and three were severely injured. The fatal incident has triggered protests against the populist authorities. Many in Serbia believe rampant corruption led to sloppy renovation work and consequently to the roof collapse. Protesters in Novi Sad on Sunday blocked an intersection outside the railway station for six hours, saying they won’t give up until those responsible for the tragedy are punished.

