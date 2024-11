EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Police, one person was struck by a car on I-10 East at Zaragoza Sunday night.

All lanes are closed, traffic is exiting at I-10 and Lomaland. Clearing time is until further notice.

The crash happened at 9:40 p.m.

Police said Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.