Cook like a grandmother with ‘The League of Kitchens Cookbook’

NEW YORK (AP) — When Lisa Kyung Gross first tried to recreate the Korean dishes her grandmother made when she was a child, none of it tasted as good. Things were always slightly off. She was so convinced that everyone should learn dishes from an elder expert that she went on to found The League of Kitchens in 2014. It’s a network of culinary workshops hosted by immigrant home cooks either online or at the instructor’s home. This fall, the League takes the next step of releasing a cookbook with 75 family recipes. They represent dishes from Mexico, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Ukraine, Greece, Afghanistan, India, Argentina, Japan, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, India and Nepal.

