Court-martialed military veteran sentenced to over 4 years in prison for Capitol riot attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Army soldier who was court-martialed for fatally shooting a handcuffed civilian in Iraq two decades ago has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in riot at the U.S. Capito on Jan. 6, 2021. Edward Richmond Jr. attacked police officers with a metal baton during the riot. At a court hearing Monday in Washington, Richmond expressed regret for his actions before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to four years and three months behind bars.

