Lakers to honor former coach Pat Riley with a statue outside their downtown arena

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will honor former coach Pat Riley with a statue outside their downtown arena. The Lakers announced Monday that they have commissioned a statue to stand in Star Plaza immortalizing the coach who won four championships with the “Showtime” Lakers of the 1980s. Riley also won championships with the Lakers as a player and an assistant coach. Riley has been part of the Miami Heat as a coach and executive for nearly three decades, but his roots in the NBA are with the Lakers. He played for Los Angeles from 1970 to 1975.

