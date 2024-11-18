What does Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use longer-range US weapons mean?
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. will allow Ukraine to use American-supplied longer-range weapons to conduct strikes inside Russian territory. It was not clear if there would be limits on Ukraine’s use of the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS. Their deployment could be limited to Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops seized territory earlier this year. Since the first year of the war, Ukrainian leaders have lobbied Western allies to allow them to use advanced weapons to strike key targets inside Russia. But their effect will depend on how they are used.