Dog fatally attacks woman and bites 2 Boston officers, police say

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a dog fatally attacked a woman and bit two police officers in a Boston neighborhood. The Boston Police Department says that it responded to a report of a dog attack Monday evening and found a woman with life-threatening injuries and a second person injured in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood. The woman died at a hospital. Her name was not released but she’s believed to be the dog’s owner. Authorities say two officers were bitten and were treated at a hospital. Police say the officers decided to put the dog down and fired a shot at the dog.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.