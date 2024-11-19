Ex-NBA stars Carter, McGrady part of group seeking to buy stake in Buffalo Bills, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Former NBA stars Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady are part of a group being considered by the NFL to purchase a non-controlling minority stake in the Buffalo Bills. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the league finance committee’s agenda. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league didn’t release the agenda for the committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The committee will also consider Ares Management’s bid to buy 10% of the Miami Dolphins. The person says Carter, McGrady and MLS player Jozy Altidore have joined Gridiron Capital managing partner Tom Burger in a consortium seeking to buy a 10.6% share of the Bills.

