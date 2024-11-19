Fugitive fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with officers at Ohio motel

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A man wanted in West Virginia on a federal weapons charge was shot and killed at an Ohio motel during a standoff with police that also left one officer wounded. The U.S. Marshals Service says the man, whose name hasn’t been released, was tracked to the motel in Jackson Township by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Officers confronted the man shortly after noon Monday and he pointed a gun at them and barricaded himself inside a room. The man soon fired several shots, and an officer was hit in the arm. The man was alone in the room and was shot by officers.

