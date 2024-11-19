Local migrant shelters react to Trump’s proposed mass deportations next year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President-elect Donald Trump has plans to begin the process of deporting migrants who are with an illegal status in the U.S. during his first months back in office.

Including ending the parole for hundreds if not thousands of people from Cuba Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela along with people who weren't deemed threats to national security.

In El Paso, migrant shelters continue to see low numbers of migrants staying at their facilities.

ABC-7 spoke with the Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless John Martin who said when cold temperatures start here on the border they often see slight increases of people at their shelters.

They saw some spikes in migrants released by federal authorities last week, but they don't see this as a trend yet.

These migrants were released through the CBP One App.

"The Welcome Center specifically, we saw approximately 30 to 35 individuals that came in on one particular evening. Now, that was sort of a unique situation, because the individuals that were coming to us or from Middle Eastern or Asian countries," Deputy Director Martin said.

Martin also mentioned they don't expect to see large numbers of migrants coming to the border this end of the year, due to the state and federal immigration restrictions currently in place.

"If you look at our current situation, with the increased level of enforcement at the state border through the state of Texas, with the enforcement within the country of Mexico, and you combine that with the executive order that was issued under the Biden administration; those numbers have been relatively low since January of this year," Martin added.