New eagle camera is going live in Minnesota to the delight of global viewers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eagle lovers around the world who were crushed when the nest of a Minnesota pair and their chick collapsed on live video last year will get a when a new eagle camera goes live this week. The camera starts live-streaming Thursday and is operated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in a new location and focused on a different nesting pair. But the DNR will also keep its old EagleCam running because that pair survived and still visits their old territory. The old nest was home to a pair that viewers unofficially nicknamed “Nancy and Beau” until their nest collapsed during a heavy snowstorm in 2023.

