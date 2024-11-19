Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik seeks parole for a second time

Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage in 2011, has made another application for parole after spending more than a decade behind bars. Breivik, 45, who is serving Norway’s maximum 21-year sentence, is eligible for a parole hearing after 10 years in prison. He has been held in isolation since he began serving his prison sentence in 2012 and has several times argued that his treatment is inhumane under the European Convention on Human Rights.

