Success of Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and other NFL running backs may change position’s future

Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are the top three leading rushers in the NFL.

Every team had a chance to add them in the offseason.

Henry, Barkley and Jacobs switched teams in free agency along with several other starting running backs who are leading their teams in rushing. J.K. Dobbins, Tony Pollard, Aaron Jones and De’Andre Swift are on the list. Joe Mixon also changed uniforms but he was traded.

Many running backs felt they were being devalued last year and openly expressed their frustration. They were paid better this season, though nowhere close to the money quarterbacks and wide receivers receive.

The success of Henry, Barkley and others could change the future of the position. Teams may be more inclined to give top backs bigger contracts.

Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He has 1,185 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

Barkley got a $37.5 million, three-year contract with $26 million guaranteed from the Philadelphia Eagles. He leads the NFL with 1,347 scrimmage yards, including 1,137 on the ground, and has eight rushing TDs and two more receiving.

Mixon received a $25.5 million, three-year deal from Houston after he was traded by Cincinnati. He has 764 yards rushing and 10 TDs, including three Monday night, in eight games.

Christian McCaffrey is the highest-paid running back with an average annual salary of $19 million. Meanwhile, 23 receivers are averaging at least $20 million per season, including six making $30 million.

Henry, Barkley and Mixon have been bargains for likely playoff-bound teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

They could pave the way for other backs to get paid.

Underrated Tomlin

Mike Tomlin is one win away from securing his 18th winning season in 18 years as the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This could be Tomlin’s best coaching job yet.

The Steelers (8-2) took control of the AFC North with an 18-16 win over Baltimore (7-4) and have established themselves as surprise Super Bowl contenders. They were an afterthough t coming into the season before starting 4-2 with Justin Fields filling in for Russell Wilson. Tomlin was widely criticized for switching to Wilson when he returned from a calf injury and the Steelers haven’t lost since.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy was among the few national analysts who supported Tomlin’s decision to make a QB change.

“So many said Mike Tomlin didn’t know what he was doing and Russell Wilson couldn’t play football any more. I think Coach Tomlin has watched enough football to be able to make intelligent decisions,” Dungy said.

Despite his success, Tomlin has never been the AP Coach of the Year. He’s built a strong case through 11 weeks.

Opposite results

The Saints (4-7) are 2-0 since Dennis Allen was fired and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi became the interim coach. The Jets (3-8) are 1-5 after Jeff Ulbrich replaced Robert Saleh.

Ulbrich, who was promoted to interim coach from defensive coordinator, has continued to call plays for a unit that has regressed.

Twice in the past four games, the defense has allowed a 70-yard touchdown drive that culminated with the go-ahead score in the final minute. It happened against Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots in Week 8 and against Anthony Richardson and the Colts on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers now has to lead the Jets to six straight wins to avoid the fourth losing season of his career.

New York’s miserable season cost general manager Joe Douglas his job on Tuesday.

Dallas doom

Just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse for the Cowboys, their stadium fell apart. Well, a piece of the roof at AT&T Stadium fell about 300 feet to the field a few hours before Monday night’s 34-10 loss to Houston.

With Dak Prescott, Dallas was 3-5. Without their star quarterback, the Cowboys have no chance. They’ve been outscored 68-16 in two losses. Even worse, the future looks bleak because the team has too many flaws.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones has to make important decisions, starting with who will lead the team if coach Mike McCarthy, as expected, doesn’t return.

Unfortunately, a national TV audience will have to watch America’s Team the next two games on Thanksgiving and Monday night Dec. 9.

