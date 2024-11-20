Court says it’s ending dispute over control of airport in Mississippi’s capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it is ending a dispute over whether the state or the city will control the airport board in Mississippi’s capital of Jackson. The ruling Tuesday appears to clear the way for a board appointed mostly by the state. Some Jackson residents sued the state in 2016, and airport board members and city officials later joined them. The suit was in response to a law creating a nine-person regional board for Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. City officials currently have power to appoint a five-member board. Critics of a state board said white suburban Republicans were trying to steal an asset controlled by Democratic officials in the majority-Black city.

