Donald Trump’s lawyers urge judge to ignore prosecutors and dismiss hush money conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after New York prosecutors said they will fight efforts to dismiss Donald Trump’s hush money conviction, the president-elect’s lawyers urged a judge to ignore them and dispose of the case before he takes office in January. Echoing their arguments since Trump’s win, his lawyers said in a letter Wednesday to Judge Juan M. Merchan that continuing with the case will interfere with Trump’s transition back to the White House and impede his ability to run the country. The lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, said they will file paperwork formalizing their dismissal request and asked Merchan for a deadline of Dec. 20.

