Family of teen killed in shooting sue Tuskegee University for wrongful death

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — The parents of an 18-year-old who was killed in a hail of gunfire at Tuskegee University are suing the school in a wrongful death lawsuit. Tamika and Larry Johnson’s son, La’Tavion Johnson, was shot and killed while attending a party on campus Nov. 10. At least 16 others were injured. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the school failed to adequately protect students and guests during homecoming celebrations. Immediately after the shooting, the Tuskegee University president outlined the security measures the school had put in place, and said the school cannot be held responsible for an unsanctioned party on campus.

