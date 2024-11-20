Marquette University names Kimo Ah Yun as its new president

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette University has selected Kimo Ah Yun as its new president. Ah Yun has been serving as the school’s acting president since June, when President Michael Lovell died in Rome after a three-year battle with cancer. The university announced Ah Yun’s appointment as president on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Ah Yun is only the second lay person to serve as the Jesuit university’s president. Lovell was the first.

