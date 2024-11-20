Mexico’s president says government is investigating reported ransomware hack of legal affairs office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says the government is investigating an alleged ransomware hack of her administration’s legal affairs office after what appeared to be samples of personal information from a database of government employees were posted online. The website Cybernews said a group called Ransomhub had posted a sampling of apparently hacked government files on the dark web. Ransomhub is reportedly giving the government 10 days to pay an undisclosed sum or it will make public all the hacked files. President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that “today they are going to send me a report on the supposed hacking.” In January, someone leaked the personal information of 263 journalists who had signed up to cover presidential activities.

