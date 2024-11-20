Small, luxury foods are great as stocking stuffers or other gifts. Ideas for under $50

If you have an avid cook or food lover in your life, your holiday gifting opportunities are vast and deep. There are authentic ingredients and creative concoctions in brick-and-mortar shops and online. The global pantry beckons. And in many cases the packaging is gorgeous. Many small and affordable luxury foods can be tucked into a stocking. And they also make great presents for a co-worker, mail carrier, teacher or anyone. Items under $50 range from sweet or savory nut spreads to chile crunch condiments to salsas and sauces. Consider a beautiful bottle of olive oil or vinegar. There’s tinned fish, fancy biscuits, sweets and more. Those stockings aren’t going to stuff themselves.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.