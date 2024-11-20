Tennessee man involved in Capitol riot is convicted of planning to kill investigators
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot has been convicted of planning to kill federal law enforcement agents. The U.S. attorney’s office in Knoxville says Edward Kelley was found guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to murder federal employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing a federal official by threat. The 35-year-old Maryville man was one of hundreds of rioters arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. While awaiting trial, prosecutors say Kelley developed a “kill list” of FBI agents and others who participated in the investigation. He faces up to life in prison.