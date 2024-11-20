US gathers allies to talk AI safety, Trump’s vow to undo Biden’s AI policy overshadows their work

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal President Joe Biden’s signature artificial intelligence policy when he returns to the White House for a second term. What that actually means for the future of AI technology remains to be seen. Among those who could use some clarity are the government AI experts from multiple countries gathering in San Francisco this week to deliberate on AI safety measures. Hosted by the Biden administration, officials from a number of U.S. allies — among them Canada, Kenya, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the 27-nation European Union — began meeting Wednesday in the California city that’s a commercial hub for AI development.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.