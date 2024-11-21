A New York man who threatened to ‘shoot up a synagogue’ gets sentenced to 10 years

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who threatened in a social media post to “shoot up a synagogue” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Christopher Brown was arrested at Manhattan’s Penn Station in November 2022 after authorities were alerted to a series of threatening Twitter posts. Police said Brown had a large military-style knife, a ski mask and a swastika arm patch when he was arrested. The 23-year-old was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in September to criminal possession of a weapon as a crime of terrorism. A message seeking comment was sent to the Legal Aid Society, which has represented Brown.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.