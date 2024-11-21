Belarus opposition figure extradited from Vietnam faces terrorism charges, possible death penalty

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian opposition figure who was detained in Vietnam and extradited to Belarus is facing charges of terrorism and possibly a death penalty. The arrest of 34-year-old Vasil Verameichyk is the latest in the unrelenting crackdown Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has waged on dissent both at home and abroad since 2020, when his disputed re-election sparked unprecedented mass protests. Belarus’ main security agency, the KGB, says Verameichyk was detained in Vietnam on the request of the Belarusian authorities. The country’s opposition said on Thursday that he faces terrorism charges over involvement in the Kalinouski Regiment, a formation of Belarusian volunteers fighting in the Ukraine war alongside Kyiv’s forces.

