Despite slowing sales, automakers are expanding electric vehicle models, including family haulers

Even though sales of electric vehicles aren’t growing as fast as in past years and President-elect Donald Trump may ditch tax credits for EV buyers, automakers are moving ahead with new models that should appeal to mainstream buyers. Family haulers are the latest to see a new entry, with Hyundai unveiling the Ioniq 9 SUV on Wednesday night, ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. The large SUV has three rows of seats for as many as seven passengers, aiming at families who have to transport kids and goods. It has more than 300 miles of range per charge and can go from 0 to 60 mph as fast as 4.9 seconds. At a 350-kilowatt fast charging station, it can go from a 10% battery charge to 80% in 24 minutes.

