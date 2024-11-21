Gold-plated rose stolen from NYC 9/11 memorial honoring influential pastor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a man accused of stealing a gold-plated rose from a Manhattan church memorial honoring the victims of 9/11. The metal flower had served as the centerpiece of a memorial at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, whose long-time pastor was killed by falling rubble while praying for victims and rescuers on the morning of the attack. Police say a man entered the church Wednesday afternoon and removed the artwork. He’s wanted for grand larceny and remains at large.

