New York building superintendent is charged with stealing $350,000 from 100-year-old man
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City building superintendent has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a 100-year-old resident of the building where she worked. Prosecutors say Rosalind Hernandez persuaded the victim to grant her power of attorney and then used his checkbook and debit and credit cards to make hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of unauthorized purchases. A 2023 New York Times profile had called Hernandez an unofficial companion and caregiver to the retirees who lived in the building where she worked. Hernandez’s attorney said Thursday he will fight the charges against her.