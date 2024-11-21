Republicans rally around Hegseth, Trump’s Pentagon pick, as Gaetz withdraws for attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill are rallying around Pete Hegseth, Trump’s Pentagon pick. Their support Thursday came even as new details surfaced about allegations that Hegseth had sexually assaulted a woman in 2017. The swift GOP embrace of Hegseth came as another controversial Trump nominee, Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration for attorney general. Gaetz said it was clear he had become a “distraction” amid pressure on the House to release an ethics report about allegations of his own sexual misconduct. The questions about Hegseth’s past came with Republicans under pressure to quickly confirm Trump’s Cabinet.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.