Roberts’ 16 help Texas A&M-CC beat UT Martin 81-77

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts had 16 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 81-77 win against UT Martin on Thursday night.

Roberts shot 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (2-3). Garry Clark scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and added eight rebounds. Sheldon Williams shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Tarence Guinyard led the Skyhawks (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. UT Martin also got 18 points and two steals from Josue Grullon. Afan Trnka had 11 points.

