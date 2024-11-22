A Norwegian student has been arrested on charges of spying on the US for Russia

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Authorities in Norway say a Norwegian student in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia and Iran while working as a guard at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo. The man, who has not been identified, was ordered to be held in custody for four weeks. Norwegian public broadcaster NRK says he runs a security company jointly with a dual national of Norway and an unspecified eastern European country. Oslo police say they’ll review the company’s operating license. His attorney told NRK that the man is pleading not guilty. Norway has tightened security along its border with Russia and has heavily restricted entry for Russian nationals.

