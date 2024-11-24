El Paso car clubs raise over $6000 for teen battling Leukemia

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Around 200 cars from 15 car clubs around El Paso filled the parking for a great cause.

The fundraiser was in honor of Sofia Ramirez-Padilla and in remembrance of Gael Aranda, both teens were diagnosed with Leukemia. Aranda passed away in September, a portion of the money raised will go toward funeral expenses.

At age 14, Sofia Ramirez-Padilla spend 258 days in the hospital. Organizers say extended hospital stays can be hard on the family.

"That impacts the family financially as well, because they still have to make their house payments.They still have utilities to pay these off things to do, but then they have to be in the hospital with their child,"

Lourdes Alvarez said.

All car show participants paid $10, there was are also a raffle and auction. In the end they were able to raise $6,100 organizers say they were happy with the turnout.