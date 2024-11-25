As Amazon expands use of warehouse robots, what will it mean for workers?

Amazon has introduced a handful of robots in its warehouses that the e-commerce giant says will improve efficiency and reduce employee injuries. Two robotic arms named Robin and Cardinal can lift packages that weigh up to 50 pounds. Sparrow transfers items from bins to other containers. The company says it’s already seeing benefits, such as reducing the time it takes to fulfill orders and helping employees avoid repetitive tasks. However, automation also carries drawbacks for workers who might need to be retrained for new positions. The Associated Press recently spoke with Julie Mitchell, the director of Amazon’s robotic sortation technologies, about where the company hopes to go from here.

