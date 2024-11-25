Barbara Taylor Bradford, million-selling novelist known for ‘A Woman of Substance,’ has died at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling author Barbara Taylor Bradford has died. She was 91. She became a publishing sensation in her 40s with the tenacious saga “A Woman of Substance” and wrote more than dozen other novels that sold more than 80 million copies worldwide. Starting with “A Woman of Substance,” published in 1979, Bradford averaged nearly a book a year as one of the world’s most popular and wealthiest writers, her net worth estimated at more than $200 million and her fame such that her image appeared on a postage stamp in 1999. In 2007, Queen Elizabeth II awarded her an OBE.

