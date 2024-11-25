Carrefour’s cold shoulder for South American beef sparks a backlash from Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Supermarket giant Carrefour’s support for French farmers’ protests against a trade agreement between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur has sparked a strong reaction in Brazil. That includes a refusal from big Brazilian meatpackers to supply beef to Carrefour’s stores in Brazil. JBS and Marfrig stopped supplying beef last Friday to Carrefour’s extensive supermarket holdings in Brazil, which includes the food warehouse giant Atacadao. The companies didn’t publicly acknowledge the boycott, but Brazil’s agriculture minister confirmed it. Carrefour’s Brazil subsidiary said it hopes to work out the dispute.

