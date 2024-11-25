Lawsuit alleges that young dancers for Shen Yun Performing Arts have faced abuse

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A lawsuit by a former dancer for Shen Yun Performing Arts claims that the nonprofit dance company has subjected some children who perform for it to harsh conditions. The lawsuit filed Monday in White Plains federal court seeks unspecified damages. It says Shen Yun has made hundreds of millions of dollars by exploiting young dancers it recruits from abroad. Shen Yun did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its website says 85 percent of its performers are adults and that touring with Shen Yun is a “chance of a lifetime” for aspiring young artists.

