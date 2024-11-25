Two US senators urge FIFA not to pick Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup host over human rights risks

GENEVA (AP) — Two United States senators have urged FIFA not to pick Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host next month. The decision by FIFA member federations on December 11 has been seen as inevitable since last year despite the kingdom’s record on human rights. Democrats Ron Wyden of Oregon and Dick Durbin of Illinois have told FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a letter “we urge you to seek out a host country with a record of upholding human rights.” Saudi Arabia has been the only candidate for 2034 since FIFA unexpectedly opened a fast-track nomination process in October last year.

