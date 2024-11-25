US Navy Sailor charged with negligent homicide following patrol boat incident in Virginia

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says a sailor has been charged in the death of a fellow service member during a military boating incident in Virginia. The military stated in a news release that the accused sailor operated a patrol boat in a negligent manner. The Navy says it’s not releasing the accused sailor’s name until the charges have been referred to a court-martial. The sailor who died was Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax. The accused sailor was assigned to a harbor patrol unit at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The incident occurred on the York River in late April.

