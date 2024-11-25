Vatican to install a webcam at St. Peter’s tomb as part technological outreach for Holy Year

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Roman Catholic faithful will be able to view St. Peter’s tomb via a webcam as part of the Vatican’s upcoming Holy Year. Pope Francis will inaugurate the new webcam which has been installed beneath the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica next Monday. The link will also allow the faithful to send their prayers. Another webcam is being installed on the basilica’s Holy Door for the 2025 Jubilee, during which indulgences for the forgiveness of sins are granted to pilgrims who travel to Rome and enter through it. The Vatican said the webcam will provide “symbolic access” to those who cannot make the journey.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.