Skip to Content
News

A strong quake hits Japan’s Noto region but there’s no tsunami danger

KVIA
By
New
Published 7:42 AM

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck Japan’s north-central region of Noto that’s still recovering from a deadly quake early this year. The Japan Meteorological Agency says the magnitude 6.4 quake struck late Tuesday off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It says there’s no danger of a tsunami. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the region on Jan. 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other infrastructure.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content