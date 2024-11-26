Bird flu virus was found in raw milk. What to know about the risks

The detection of bird flu virus this week in a batch of unpasteurized milk sold in California underscores what health experts say are the known and potential risks of the products. Raw Farm LLC of Fresno, California, recalled one lot of raw milk products sold in California stores. No illnesses have been traced to those products and no cases of bird flu have been tied to raw milk to date. But health officials say it’s a possible transmission route, because bird flu has been moving through U.S. dairy herds. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is poised to become the nation’s top health official and has vowed to allow wider distribution of raw milk.

