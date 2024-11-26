Colombia to require visas for British citizens in response to UK visa restrictions

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro says that his country will impose visa requirements on British citizens. The announcement Tuesday comes after the United Kingdom removed Colombia from a list of countries whose nationals can visit Britain without tourist visas. Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom announced that Colombian citizens will no longer be able to travel to that country without visas. The British embassy in Colombia said that over the past two years, there has been a “significant” increase in the number of Colombians who arrive at UK airports and make “unjustified” asylum claims.

