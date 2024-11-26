Hawthorne scores 27, Northern Colorado downs Northern New Mexico 92-50

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne scored 27 points as Northern Colorado beat Northern New Mexico 92-50 on Tuesday.

Hawthorne shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Bears (6-2). Brock Wisne scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Langston Reynolds shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Gabriel Gutierrez led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Jesus Mendoza added eight points for Northern New Mexico. Leo Gerardo had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.